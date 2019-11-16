Hong Kong has entered into its sixth straight month of protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: government should hold dialogue with demonstrators without preconditions, international peacemaking experts say
- Goodwill gestures will open space for dialogue, experts from overseas tell closed-door forum attended by about 400 prominent social and political figures
- City has been gripped by more than five months of unrest and the level of violence has been escalating
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has entered into its sixth straight month of protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng