Chinese University students, graduates and staff clean up the campus. Photo: Kinling Lo
Hong Kong protests: residents turn out in force to clear roads near university campuses after five days of traffic mayhem
- Heeding online calls from pro-establishment figures, hundreds of people dismantle barricades built with metal railings, bricks and other obstacles
- Clear-up is punctuated by several tense moments including arguments and minor scuffles
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Soldiers from the PLA help clear roadblocks outside Baptist University. Photo: Edmond So
PLA soldiers sent onto streets of Hong Kong for first time since protests began – to help clear roadblocks near Kowloon Tong garrison
- One soldier says action has nothing to do with the Hong Kong government
- More than 400 soldiers were deployed just over a year ago to help clear-up operation following Typhoon Mangkhut
