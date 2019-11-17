Channels

Chinese University students, graduates and staff clean up the campus. Photo: Kinling Lo
Hong Kong protests: residents turn out in force to clear roads near university campuses after five days of traffic mayhem

  • Heeding online calls from pro-establishment figures, hundreds of people dismantle barricades built with metal railings, bricks and other obstacles
  • Clear-up is punctuated by several tense moments including arguments and minor scuffles
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting  

Simone McCarthy  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 2:16am, 17 Nov, 2019

Soldiers from the PLA help clear roadblocks outside Baptist University. Photo: Edmond So
PLA soldiers sent onto streets of Hong Kong for first time since protests began – to help clear roadblocks near Kowloon Tong garrison

  • One soldier says action has nothing to do with the Hong Kong government
  • More than 400 soldiers were deployed just over a year ago to help clear-up operation following Typhoon Mangkhut
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:37am, 17 Nov, 2019

