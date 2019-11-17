PLA road-clearing action may be both community service and last wake-up call for Hong Kong government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
PLA road-clearing action may be both community service and last wake-up call for Hong Kong government
- Sight of troops helping to clear roadblocks was bound to draw mixed response in Hong Kong
- No denying the symbolic implications behind this surprise episode at such a sensitive time in a city overrun by chaos
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.