Glass bottle recycling bins in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam
Is ban on glass bottle recycling and collection points part of Hong Kong government’s plan to deprive protesters of materials for petrol bombs?
- Major contractor says it has received order from authorities to suspend operations and withdraw bins from streets
- Green group expresses concern over wastage, with such items now treated as garbage and sent direct to landfills
Topic | Hong Kong protests
