Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Glass bottle recycling bins in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Is ban on glass bottle recycling and collection points part of Hong Kong government’s plan to deprive protesters of materials for petrol bombs?

  • Major contractor says it has received order from authorities to suspend operations and withdraw bins from streets
  • Green group expresses concern over wastage, with such items now treated as garbage and sent direct to landfills
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 7:53pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Glass bottle recycling bins in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.