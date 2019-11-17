Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The intensity of clashes between protesters and police has risen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Stand up to violence and don’t waver, Hong Kong’s former leader Leung Chun-ying urges, insisting that police actions are having effect on protesters

  • Comments by Leung – now a vice-chairman of China’s top political advisory body – made to a group of 200 Hongkongers in Shanghai
  • Former Legco president Jasper Tsang renews calls for government to pardon some of protesters who have committed less serious crimes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:54pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The intensity of clashes between protesters and police has risen. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.