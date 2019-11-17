The intensity of clashes between protesters and police has risen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stand up to violence and don’t waver, Hong Kong’s former leader Leung Chun-ying urges, insisting that police actions are having effect on protesters
- Comments by Leung – now a vice-chairman of China’s top political advisory body – made to a group of 200 Hongkongers in Shanghai
- Former Legco president Jasper Tsang renews calls for government to pardon some of protesters who have committed less serious crimes
