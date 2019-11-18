Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Radical protesters and police clashed throughout the day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: riot squads surround university campus occupied by radicals after day of fierce clashes, shooting of officer with arrow and live round fired at car trying to ram police line

  • Normally serene neighbourhood around the Polytechnic University campus on Austin Road turned into a war zone
  • Huge fire breaks out on strategic footbridge while police armoured vehicle sent to take nearby flyover attacked by mob with petrol bombs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:53am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Radical protesters and police clashed throughout the day. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.