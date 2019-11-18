Radical protesters and police clashed throughout the day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: riot squads surround university campus occupied by radicals after day of fierce clashes, shooting of officer with arrow and live round fired at car trying to ram police line
- Normally serene neighbourhood around the Polytechnic University campus on Austin Road turned into a war zone
- Huge fire breaks out on strategic footbridge while police armoured vehicle sent to take nearby flyover attacked by mob with petrol bombs
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Radical protesters and police clashed throughout the day. Photo: Sam Tsang