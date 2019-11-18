A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tense stand-off between Hong Kong protesters and police continues as violent early morning clashes break out at Polytechnic University
- Petrol bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets fly as police deny rumour they raided campus and say ‘dispersal and arrest operation’ was ongoing
- Force confirms that three shots were fired in Tsim Sha Tsui when a group of protesters helped another escape custody
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police’s Unimog armoured vehicle has a long-range acoustic device fitted on its roof. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time, rejecting claims it is harmful
- Police spokesman confirms force deployed a long-range acoustic device, installed on top of a Unimog armoured vehicle, to issue warnings to rioters
- System does not cause dizziness, nausea or a loss of sense of direction as some reports claim, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police’s Unimog armoured vehicle has a long-range acoustic device fitted on its roof. Photo: Sam Tsang