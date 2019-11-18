The government’s ban against wearing masks during public assemblies has been challenged in the High Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-mask law to quell Hong Kong protests ruled unconstitutional by High Court
- Group of 25 pan-democrats argued the mask ban contravened the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution
- The government said it was ‘appropriate and essential’ amid escalating protest violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The mask ban has been in force in Hong Kong since the beginning of October and has been met with fierce resistance by anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s mask ban unconstitutional say pan-democrats, as they ask High Court to overturn emergency law
- Group of 24 politicians challenging implementation of Emergency Regulations Ordinance
- Fight is duel between rule of law and totalitarianism, says lawmaker Dennis Kwok
