Clashes break out between riot police and protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Police arrested nearly 4,500 people since violence erupted over extradition bill in June
- Arrest figure is similar to that during the 1967 riots, which is considered Hong Kong’s worst-ever disturbance
- Experts attribute high number of arrests to wider public participation and police strategy of detaining people even without strong evidence
