Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clashes break out between riot police and protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Police arrested nearly 4,500 people since violence erupted over extradition bill in June

  • Arrest figure is similar to that during the 1967 riots, which is considered Hong Kong’s worst-ever disturbance
  • Experts attribute high number of arrests to wider public participation and police strategy of detaining people even without strong evidence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 6:48pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes break out between riot police and protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.