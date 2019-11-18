The University station still reeks of the stench of burnt plastic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: repairs of University station will be similar to rebuilding the whole facility, MTR official says
- The station, which has remained closed since last Tuesday, will continue to be out of bounds in the near future
- Tony Lee, deputy operations director of the MTR Corporation, urges people to stop vandalising railway facilities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The University station still reeks of the stench of burnt plastic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Temporary metal sheets cover glass panels at HKU station. Photo: Edmond So
About 50 MTR station entrances to become fortresses to defend against further vandalism by Hong Kong protesters
- Concern group and staff union pour cold water on protective measures, calling for political solutions and end to ‘de facto curfew’ instead
- Embattled rail operator is being targeted by radicals accusing it of colluding with police and bowing to Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Temporary metal sheets cover glass panels at HKU station. Photo: Edmond So