The University station still reeks of the stench of burnt plastic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: repairs of University station will be similar to rebuilding the whole facility, MTR official says

  • The station, which has remained closed since last Tuesday, will continue to be out of bounds in the near future
  • Tony Lee, deputy operations director of the MTR Corporation, urges people to stop vandalising railway facilities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:33pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Temporary metal sheets cover glass panels at HKU station. Photo: Edmond So
Transport

About 50 MTR station entrances to become fortresses to defend against further vandalism by Hong Kong protesters

  • Concern group and staff union pour cold water on protective measures, calling for political solutions and end to ‘de facto curfew’ instead
  • Embattled rail operator is being targeted by radicals accusing it of colluding with police and bowing to Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:18am, 4 Nov, 2019

