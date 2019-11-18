Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Trash and liquid containers are strewn all over PolyU. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Dangerous chemicals missing from laboratories of Hong Kong’s universities could threaten public safety, officials and experts warn after campus clashes

  • Three universities have reported to police that chemicals were stolen from their campuses amid intense clashes
  • Experts warn that toxic compounds could be hazardous to both public and police if in the wrong hands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 10:14pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trash and liquid containers are strewn all over PolyU. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.