Trash and liquid containers are strewn all over PolyU. Photo: Dickson Lee
Dangerous chemicals missing from laboratories of Hong Kong’s universities could threaten public safety, officials and experts warn after campus clashes
- Three universities have reported to police that chemicals were stolen from their campuses amid intense clashes
- Experts warn that toxic compounds could be hazardous to both public and police if in the wrong hands
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Trash and liquid containers are strewn all over PolyU. Photo: Dickson Lee