Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: university campus stand-off between radicals and riot squad shows no sign of ending as thousands hit streets in bid to relieve police siege
- About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave Polytechnic University campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later
- Dozens slip through police lines and escape under cover of night by using ropes to descend from a footbridge to a highway and ride away on motorcycles
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
The air is thick with tear gas on Gascoigne Road near Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Queen Elizabeth Hospital guards against tear gas amid nearby clashes between radicals and riot police
- Windows sealed with tape, air purifiers brought in and medical appointments cancelled after multiple rounds of tear gas fired in neighbourhood
- Nurses’ quarters and ambulatory care centre, which are closest to Gascoigne Road, were most affected
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The air is thick with tear gas on Gascoigne Road near Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Winson Wong