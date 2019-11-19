The mask ban in Hong Kong took effect in October 5, but the way it was imposed through emergency powers was ruled unconstitutional by High Court judges on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong judges slammed by China’s top legislative body for ‘weakening’ city leader by ruling anti-mask law unconstitutional
- Two major political authorities in China strongly condemn the High Court decision that mask ban is incompatible with city’s Basic Law
- Analysts say Beijing is likely to step in, with senior figure declaring supremacy of national legislature in determining whether legislation complies with Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
