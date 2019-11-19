Channels

SCMP
The mask ban in Hong Kong took effect in October 5, but the way it was imposed through emergency powers was ruled unconstitutional by High Court judges on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Hong Kong judges slammed by China's top legislative body for 'weakening' city leader by ruling anti-mask law unconstitutional

  • Two major political authorities in China strongly condemn the High Court decision that mask ban is incompatible with city’s Basic Law
  • Analysts say Beijing is likely to step in, with senior figure declaring supremacy of national legislature in determining whether legislation complies with Basic Law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:13am, 19 Nov, 2019

The court ruled that the ban was incompatible with the Basic Law. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong court sent wrong signals to radical protesters over face mask ban, say mainland Chinese analysts

  • The High Court’s decision to strike down the prohibition on facial coverings was criticised by mainland legal scholars
  • Some analysts believe Beijing may intervene to ‘correct’ the Basic Law if an appeal by the city’s government is unsuccessful
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 10:07am, 19 Nov, 2019

The court ruled that the ban was incompatible with the Basic Law. Photo: Reuters
