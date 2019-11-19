There were chaotic scenes when police made arrests at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. The stand-off has continued long into Tuesday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: police siege of Polytechnic University leaves parents stranded after trying to rescue their children
- Two fathers say they arrived on the Hung Hom campus to find their sons and take them to safety but ended up trapped as well
- Hundreds of radicals barricaded themselves on the site but numbers dwindling as they surrender to police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There were chaotic scenes when police made arrests at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. The stand-off has continued long into Tuesday. Photo: AP
Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: university campus stand-off between radicals and riot squad shows no sign of ending as thousands hit streets in bid to relieve police siege
- About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave Polytechnic University campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later
- Dozens slip through police lines and escape under cover of night by using ropes to descend from a footbridge to a highway and ride away on motorcycles
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang