The protesters’ resting place inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: bitter stand-off inside Polytechnic University continues with as many as 100 activists still on campus, determined to evade capture
- City’s leader Carrie Lam pleads for peaceful end to impasse and asks police to handle the injured and underage in humane manner
- Final group of volunteer first aid workers leave university late on Tuesday night, while a few protesters make a break for it by climbing fence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The protesters’ resting place inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong