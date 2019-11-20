Pro-democracy politician Albert Ho says he was attacked at about 7pm on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Police investigate alleged attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy politician Albert Ho
- Ho says he was attacked while walking between Tin Hau MTR station and a minibus stop at about 7pm on Tuesday
- He was also attacked in 2006 when he took part in a protest march against a proposed sales tax
