Riot police detain a student activist at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Monday. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against the city has risen to nearly half of the US chamber’s members. Photo: AP
Politics

Nearly half of US Senate supports Hong Kong democracy bill amid PolyU clashes

  • Support for the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act now includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
  • Biggest jump in Senate cosponsors since the bill’s introduction in June, paving the way for potential diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:02am, 20 Nov, 2019

A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tear gas fired as radicals attempt to escape Hong Kong university, battle with police intensifies

  • Petrol bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets fly as police deny rumour they raided campus and say ‘dispersal and arrest operation’ is ongoing
  • Force confirms that three shots were fired in Tsim Sha Tsui when a group of radicals helped 20-year-old woman escape custody
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 6:59pm, 18 Nov, 2019

