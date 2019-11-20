Riot police detain a student activist at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Monday. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against the city has risen to nearly half of the US chamber’s members. Photo: AP
Nearly half of US Senate supports Hong Kong democracy bill amid PolyU clashes
- Support for the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act now includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- Biggest jump in Senate cosponsors since the bill’s introduction in June, paving the way for potential diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong
A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tear gas fired as radicals attempt to escape Hong Kong university, battle with police intensifies
- Petrol bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets fly as police deny rumour they raided campus and say ‘dispersal and arrest operation’ is ongoing
- Force confirms that three shots were fired in Tsim Sha Tsui when a group of radicals helped 20-year-old woman escape custody
A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang