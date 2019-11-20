Protesters are blocking roads in Kwun Tong early on Wednesday morning. Photo: Martin Choi
Hong Kong protesters respond to online calls to ‘paralyse’ city by disrupting traffic and rail services
- Activists used social media to call for protesters to unleash fresh chaos on Wednesday morning, who take to streets in Kwun Tong
- Police siege of university campus enters fourth day with dozens of radical protesters still on campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A location where protesters rested inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: bitter stand-off inside Polytechnic University continues with as many as 100 activists still on campus, determined to evade capture
- City’s leader Carrie Lam pleads for peaceful end to impasse and asks police to handle the injured and underage in humane manner
- Final group of volunteer first aid workers leave university late on Tuesday night, while a few protesters make a break for it by climbing fence
