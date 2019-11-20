Those remaining on the PolyU campus have tried various methods to escape, such as this group waiting for an opportunity to make their way out through the sewerage system. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter
Options running out for last Hong Kong protesters trapped in PolyU campus but some radicals would rather ‘die than surrender’
- Those inside say people have become wary of one another, and avoid moving in big groups
- Some insist they were not part of mob attacks and do not deserve to be arrested for rioting
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A location where protesters rested inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: bitter stand-off inside Polytechnic University continues with as many as 100 activists still on campus, determined to evade capture
- City’s leader Carrie Lam pleads for peaceful end to impasse and asks police to handle the injured and underage in humane manner
- Final group of volunteer first aid workers leave university late on Tuesday night, while a few protesters make a break for it by climbing fence
