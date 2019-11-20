Channels

Those remaining on the PolyU campus have tried various methods to escape, such as this group waiting for an opportunity to make their way out through the sewerage system. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter
Politics

Options running out for last Hong Kong protesters trapped in PolyU campus but some radicals would rather ‘die than surrender’

  • Those inside say people have become wary of one another, and avoid moving in big groups
  • Some insist they were not part of mob attacks and do not deserve to be arrested for rioting
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:12pm, 20 Nov, 2019

A location where protesters rested inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: bitter stand-off inside Polytechnic University continues with as many as 100 activists still on campus, determined to evade capture

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam pleads for peaceful end to impasse and asks police to handle the injured and underage in humane manner
  • Final group of volunteer first aid workers leave university late on Tuesday night, while a few protesters make a break for it by climbing fence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 2:44am, 20 Nov, 2019

A location where protesters rested inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Felix Wong
