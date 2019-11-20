Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters who have surrendered after a siege at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom are escorted away by police officers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: security chief accused of hampering efforts to de-escalate Polytechnic University stand-off with remarks that all inside will be arrested

  • Secretary for Security John Lee later softens stance and says those under 18 will not be arrested for time being
  • With rising number of minors arrested since civil unrest began, parents and educators have implored government to show leniency to young
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:51pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters who have surrendered after a siege at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom are escorted away by police officers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.