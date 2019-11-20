Protesters who have surrendered after a siege at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom are escorted away by police officers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: security chief accused of hampering efforts to de-escalate Polytechnic University stand-off with remarks that all inside will be arrested
- Secretary for Security John Lee later softens stance and says those under 18 will not be arrested for time being
- With rising number of minors arrested since civil unrest began, parents and educators have implored government to show leniency to young
