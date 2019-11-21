A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
Why Beijing wants Hong Kong’s district council elections to take place despite expected drubbing for pro-establishment camp
- Analyst says central government is concerned that if polls cannot proceed, this would ‘create a bigger mess in the next few years’
- Source says election officers allowed to claim up to HK$800 for hotel stays on night before polls to ensure they get to stations on time
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
An off-duty police sergeant was slashed in the face in Hong Kong as he tried to arrest a suspect on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police sergeant slashed across face with razor during arrest of suspect
- Off-duty officer was trying to detain 72-year-old man accused of damaging election banner in Sheung Shui on Thursday
- Suspect arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
An off-duty police sergeant was slashed in the face in Hong Kong as he tried to arrest a suspect on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout