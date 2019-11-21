Channels

A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why Beijing wants Hong Kong’s district council elections to take place despite expected drubbing for pro-establishment camp

  • Analyst says central government is concerned that if polls cannot proceed, this would ‘create a bigger mess in the next few years’
  • Source says election officers allowed to claim up to HK$800 for hotel stays on night before polls to ensure they get to stations on time
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:35am, 21 Nov, 2019

An off-duty police sergeant was slashed in the face in Hong Kong as he tried to arrest a suspect on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong police sergeant slashed across face with razor during arrest of suspect

  • Off-duty officer was trying to detain 72-year-old man accused of damaging election banner in Sheung Shui on Thursday
  • Suspect arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 10:10am, 21 Nov, 2019

