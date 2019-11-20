Government workers clear a footbridge at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Rare day of calm after week of chaos and violence across Hong Kong, but 100 protesters still defying surrender in Polytechnic University stand-off
- Authorities make plans to clear Cross-Harbour Tunnel, a major link crippled for a week by radicals
- Lunchtime protests by office workers flare up but police prevent crowds from blocking roads
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Government workers clear a footbridge at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. Photo: K.Y. Cheng