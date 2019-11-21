Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters wave a US flag during a demonstration at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong democracy bill passed by US Congress ‘spells hope for students convicted over protests’

  • US expected to be lenient in granting study visas to students with a record of protest activity
  • Beijing, Hong Kong officials slam bill, which needs fine-tuning before Trump approves it
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 8:57am, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters wave a US flag during a demonstration at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus

  • The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in US law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
  • Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:07am, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.