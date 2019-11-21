Anti-government protesters wave a US flag during a demonstration at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong democracy bill passed by US Congress ‘spells hope for students convicted over protests’
- US expected to be lenient in granting study visas to students with a record of protest activity
- Beijing, Hong Kong officials slam bill, which needs fine-tuning before Trump approves it
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus
- The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in US law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
- Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
