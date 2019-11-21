An off-duty police sergeant was slashed in the face in Hong Kong as he tried to arrest a suspect on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police sergeant slashed across face with razor during arrest of suspect
- Off-duty officer was trying to detain 72-year-old man accused of damaging election banner in Sheung Shui on Thursday
- Suspect arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer
