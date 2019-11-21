A protester stands on a bridge near Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Sunday. Five days later many still remain on the besieged site, despite another group of diehards leaving early on Thursday. Photo: AP
More Hong Kong protesters leave Polytechnic University in surrender, dozens still barricaded inside besieged campus
- About seven exit the grounds seeking medical help as five-day siege continues
- City’s transport network returns to relative normality on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters who have surrendered after a siege at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom are escorted away by police officers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: security chief accused of hampering efforts to de-escalate Polytechnic University stand-off with remarks that all inside will be arrested
- Secretary for Security John Lee later softens stance and says those under 18 will not be arrested for time being
- With rising number of minors arrested since civil unrest began, parents and educators have implored government to show leniency to young
Topic | Hong Kong protests
