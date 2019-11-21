The MTR Corp has become a target of radical protesters, who accuse it of bowing to Beijing and colluding with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Amid protest closures, use of Hong Kong’s MTR network is down by a quarter
- Airport Express line records biggest drop in customers, its figures for the month down 43 per cent year on year
- Former rail boss warns of profits hit for rail operator, whose stations have been repeatedly attacked by radical activists
Topic | Hong Kong protests
