The pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong election authorities increase the honorarium for presiding officers ahead of district council polls
- The honorarium will be increased to HK$19,280 or HK$20,840, from HK$14,810 or HK$16,030, depending on the size of the polling stations
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
