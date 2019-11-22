Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police to guard all polling stations in protest-hit Hong Kong for first time – but will maintain ‘minimum presence’ to avoid sowing fear among voters in district council elections
- Force will be on ‘maximum reserve’ mode to thwart any disruptions or violence
- Almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force have to report for duty on election day on Sunday, according to senior police source
The pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong election authorities increase the honorarium for presiding officers ahead of district council polls
- The honorarium will be increased to HK$19,280 or HK$20,840, from HK$14,810 or HK$16,030, depending on the size of the polling stations
- Pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says
