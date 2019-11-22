Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Riot police to guard all polling stations in protest-hit Hong Kong for first time – but will maintain ‘minimum presence’ to avoid sowing fear among voters in district council elections

  • Force will be on ‘maximum reserve’ mode to thwart any disruptions or violence
  • Almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force have to report for duty on election day on Sunday, according to senior police source
Topic |   Hong Kong police
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 7:04am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
The pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong election authorities increase the honorarium for presiding officers ahead of district council polls

  • The honorarium will be increased to HK$19,280 or HK$20,840, from HK$14,810 or HK$16,030, depending on the size of the polling stations
  • Pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 10:49pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The pay hike is a part of the government’s efforts to conduct the polls smoothly, an official of the Registration and Electoral Office says. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.