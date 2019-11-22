Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Months of unrest have hit the Hong Kong economy, including tourism, hard. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong investors to get easier access to mainland China markets in latest amendment to trade pact

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says new trade ­arrangement will be crucial to the city’s embattled economy
  • Growth has been battered by the double blow of the US-China trade war and months of anti-government protests
Topic |   Trade
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Months of unrest have hit the Hong Kong economy, including tourism, hard. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.