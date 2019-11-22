Channels

Protesters surrender to police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: police chief says no deadline for resolving Polytechnic University crisis

  • In first public comments on PolyU stand-off, new police commissioner sets out exemptions for immediate arrest, calls for peaceful conclusion
  • At least eight believed to have left campus overnight following pleas from ‘first aiders’ but others refuse to go, fearing police trap
Victor Ting  

Martin Choi  

Chan Ho-him  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 2:33pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Protesters surrender to police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters gather in Yoho Mall to mark four months since an attack at the nearby Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: second day of calm in city as low-key peaceful protests mark four months since Yuen Long MTR attack and call for an end to PolyU siege

  • Campus stand-off in Hung Hom takes step closer to ending as more than 20 protesters leave on Thursday, with just dozens of diehards still holed up
  • About 300 gather in Central at lunchtime to support those still trapped in PolyU, while several hundred join sit-in at Yoho mall in evening
Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 2:31am, 22 Nov, 2019

Protesters gather in Yoho Mall to mark four months since an attack at the nearby Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
