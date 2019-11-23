Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters have repeatedly taken over the streets, often clashing violently with police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Emigration inquiries spike as unending protests drive more families to consider quitting Hong Kong
- Malaysia, Australia, Canada and Britain are top choices among those seeking help to move since protests began
- Parents anxious about children’s prospects say ongoing unrest has made them lose hope in Hong Kong’s future
Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters have repeatedly taken over the streets, often clashing violently with police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Queen Elizabeth School opened in Mong Kok in 1954. The school was founded to coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Photo: Handout
‘This is our darkest hour’: students at Queen Elizabeth School ask British monarch for help during Hong Kong’s anti-government protest crisis
- Six students write to Buckingham Palace to ask queen to weigh in on protesters' demands and allegations of police brutality
- Letter starts with plea for queen to support the ‘defence of freedom and democracy’ in Hong Kong
