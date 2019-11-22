Protesters were out on the streets again during their lunch hour on Friday as part of the daytime campaign launched last week by the anti-government movement. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protesters and pro-police group clash during lunchtime demonstration in Central
- Hundreds take to streets in financial district, where they are met by dozens of police supporters, leading to scuffles
- Riot police move in to disperse both sides amid more lunchtime protests held in rage against city government
