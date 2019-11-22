The mask ban was brought in to try to curb trouble during protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Court suspends ruling that Hong Kong mask ban is unconstitutional but warns measure remains invalid
- Decision comes just days after court’s ruling drew stern remarks from Beijing, seen by critics as a move to exert pressure on Hong Kong’s independent judiciary
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police to guard all polling stations in protest-hit Hong Kong for first time – but will maintain ‘minimum presence’ to avoid sowing fear among voters in district council elections
- Force will be on ‘maximum reserve’ mode to thwart any disruptions or violence
- Almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force have to report for duty on election day on Sunday, according to senior police source
Topic | Hong Kong police
