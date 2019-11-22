Channels

Voters have been warned to show up early for Sunday's district council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Politics

Hong Kong district council elections: both sides wary ahead of one of most unpredictable polls in city’s history played out to backdrop of turbulent protests

  • Pro-establishment camp fears it will bear the brunt of anger from voters who blame government for chaos in the city
  • But opposition lawmakers may pay price for recent escalation in violence, including fiery showdowns at two universities
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:33pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Voters have been warned to show up early for Sunday’s district council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Riot police to guard all polling stations in protest-hit Hong Kong for first time – but will maintain ‘minimum presence’ to avoid sowing fear among voters in district council elections

  • Force will be on ‘maximum reserve’ mode to thwart any disruptions or violence
  • Almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force have to report for duty on election day on Sunday, according to senior police source
Topic |   Hong Kong police
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 7:22am, 22 Nov, 2019

Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
