Voters have been warned to show up early for Sunday’s district council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Hong Kong district council elections: both sides wary ahead of one of most unpredictable polls in city’s history played out to backdrop of turbulent protests
- Pro-establishment camp fears it will bear the brunt of anger from voters who blame government for chaos in the city
- But opposition lawmakers may pay price for recent escalation in violence, including fiery showdowns at two universities
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Police officers in riot control gear will stand guard at more than 600 polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police to guard all polling stations in protest-hit Hong Kong for first time – but will maintain ‘minimum presence’ to avoid sowing fear among voters in district council elections
- Force will be on ‘maximum reserve’ mode to thwart any disruptions or violence
- Almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force have to report for duty on election day on Sunday, according to senior police source
Topic | Hong Kong police
