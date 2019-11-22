Retired judge Henry Denis Litton. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts have power to decide on constitutional matters, but Chinese national legislature has the final say, former judge says
- Henry Litton was commenting on Beijing’s challenge to a local court ruling that found an anti-mask law and the use of emergency laws unconstitutional
- But Philip Dykes, chairman of the Bar Association, says old ordinances should be re-examined to plug the new constitutional order
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Retired judge Henry Denis Litton. Photo: Xiaomei Chen