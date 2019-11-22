The mask ban was brought in to try to curb violence during protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police can still ask people to remove face coverings despite court ruling that mask ban is unconstitutional, force says
- Internal force circular says anyone who fails to remove a face covering can be charged with obstructing officers in exercising their duty
- It cites three existing laws that officers can rely on to request the removal of a mask
Topic | Hong Kong protests
