Immigration staff receiving tactical training. Many of the officers seconded in the second batch will have basic weapons training. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police to draft in 200 special officers as anti-government protests roll on
- Officers from immigration and customs authorities will form the second batch of special constables drafted in as long hours take their toll on regular staff
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Immigration staff receiving tactical training. Many of the officers seconded in the second batch will have basic weapons training. Photo: Handout