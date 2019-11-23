Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

With all the new concessions, about 1.33 million working people will not pay any salaries tax at all. Photo: Reuters
Politics

The taxman’s late, but he hasn’t forgotten your bill – letters going out soon to Hong Kong taxpayers

  • Tax concessions bill stalled by Legco shutdown following vandalism by masked radicals
  • More than 1 million will not have to pay salaries tax; others can expect to pay lower taxes this year
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

With all the new concessions, about 1.33 million working people will not pay any salaries tax at all. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.