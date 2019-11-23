With all the new concessions, about 1.33 million working people will not pay any salaries tax at all. Photo: Reuters
The taxman’s late, but he hasn’t forgotten your bill – letters going out soon to Hong Kong taxpayers
- Tax concessions bill stalled by Legco shutdown following vandalism by masked radicals
- More than 1 million will not have to pay salaries tax; others can expect to pay lower taxes this year
