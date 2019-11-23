Protesters, many with kids, at a Kowloon Tong march against police use of tear gas. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Parents and children in march against health hazards of tear gas used by Hong Kong police amid months-long unrest
- Some claim children have suffered skin irritation in areas where crowd-control weapon has been frequently used
- They reiterate calls for government to reveal composition of chemicals, but authorities and expert say test results allay fears of dioxins in environment
Topic | Hong Kong protests
