Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Politics

All eyes on Hong Kong district council elections on eve of race perceived as barometer for how city feels about protest crisis

  • The polls, held in the midst of an unrest now into its sixth month, will have knock-on effects on the legislative elections next year
  • Some 1,090 candidates will contest in 452 constituencies, the first time that all seats are up for grabs
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:40pm, 23 Nov, 2019

Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
The district council elections will be the first polls since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in June. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why Hong Kong district council elections are important and how ongoing protests may affect vote

  • This will be the first time people go to the polls since mass protests erupted in the city in June
  • Councillors serve as a line of communication between citizens and the government, handling community-level affairs across the city's 18 districts
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 10:41am, 23 Nov, 2019

The district council elections will be the first polls since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in June. Photo: EPA
