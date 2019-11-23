Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
All eyes on Hong Kong district council elections on eve of race perceived as barometer for how city feels about protest crisis
- The polls, held in the midst of an unrest now into its sixth month, will have knock-on effects on the legislative elections next year
- Some 1,090 candidates will contest in 452 constituencies, the first time that all seats are up for grabs
The district council elections will be the first polls since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in June. Photo: EPA
Why Hong Kong district council elections are important and how ongoing protests may affect vote
- This will be the first time people go to the polls since mass protests erupted in the city in June
- Councillors serve as a line of communication between citizens and the government, handling community-level affairs across the city’s 18 districts
