The moment Chow Pak-kwan is shot during a citywide strike in Hong Kong on November 11 Photo: AFP Photo/Cupid News
Hong Kong protests: man shot by police officer in Sai Wan Ho hits out at ‘ridiculous’ use of live round at such close range
- Chow Pak-kwan, who was shot during citywide strike on November 11, says he has no regrets and feels blessed to have survived
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The moment Chow Pak-kwan is shot during a citywide strike in Hong Kong on November 11 Photo: AFP Photo/Cupid News