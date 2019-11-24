Voters are out in force early in Sha Tin on Sunday for the district council elections. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: long queues as voting kicks off in first polls since protest crisis erupted
- More than 4 million due to vote in district council elections on Sunday that have extra significance amid unrest
- Young people among those arriving early at polling stations following rumours voting could close early if trouble breaks out
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
All eyes on Hong Kong district council elections on eve of race perceived as barometer for how city feels about protest crisis
- The polls, held in the midst of an unrest now into its sixth month, will have knock-on effects on the legislative elections next year
- Some 1,090 candidates will contest in 452 constituencies, the first time that all seats are up for grabs
