SCMP
Lew Mon-hung, a Hong Kong businessman, leaves PolyU campus with a 20-year-old protester, on the eighth day of the police siege. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: ‘lone wolf’ latest to leave besieged Polytechnic University after rescue bid by ‘Dream Bear’ businessman

  • Student, 20, walks out in distressed state with former member of China’s top political advisory body, who entered campus as ‘concerned citizen’
  • A handful thought to remain barricaded inside, with no plans to leave, on eighth day of blockade
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 1:48pm, 24 Nov, 2019

Firefighters look down a manhole to see whether any protesters have tried to escape through it. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: acting president of student union among those who leave as Polytechnic University siege peters out

  • Radical protesters have controlled the Kowloon campus for almost two weeks, leading to a police siege
SCMP

Danny Mok  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:19am, 24 Nov, 2019

