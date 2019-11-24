Lew Mon-hung, a Hong Kong businessman, leaves PolyU campus with a 20-year-old protester, on the eighth day of the police siege. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: ‘lone wolf’ latest to leave besieged Polytechnic University after rescue bid by ‘Dream Bear’ businessman
- Student, 20, walks out in distressed state with former member of China’s top political advisory body, who entered campus as ‘concerned citizen’
- A handful thought to remain barricaded inside, with no plans to leave, on eighth day of blockade
Firefighters look down a manhole to see whether any protesters have tried to escape through it. Photo: Felix Wong
