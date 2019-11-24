“The people’s level of trust in the government has been relatively low,” Patrick Nip said. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong minister admits ‘relatively low’ trust in government, as district council election rumours spread on social media amid anti-government protests
- Patrick Nip vows to clarify the facts around the hotly contested votes, after online claims of early poll closures and facial recognition technology inside booths
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
