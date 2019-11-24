People queue up to cast their votes near a polling station in Lek Yuen Estate on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong district council polls: record turnout includes those who returned from overseas and immigrants voting for the first time
- Immigrants voting for the first time add to record turnout at polling stations
- Those returning to vote ‘are showing solidarity with protesters and younger generation’
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
People queue up to cast their votes near a polling station in Lek Yuen Estate on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong