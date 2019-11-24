Channels

People queue up to cast their votes near a polling station in Lek Yuen Estate on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong district council polls: record turnout includes those who returned from overseas and immigrants voting for the first time

  • Immigrants voting for the first time add to record turnout at polling stations
  • Those returning to vote ‘are showing solidarity with protesters and younger generation’
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 9:42pm, 24 Nov, 2019

People queue up to cast their votes near a polling station in Lek Yuen Estate on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
