People queue up for the district council election at polling stations in Aberdeen Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s district council elections traditionally handle municipal matters. This year it was a global event as almost 3 million residents clamoured to be heard

  • Voter turnout was confirmed at 71.2 per cent of 4.1 million registered to vote, compared with 47 per cent in the 2015 polls
  • It far surpassed the record of 58 per cent set in 2016’s Legislative Council elections, where at least 10 localist candidates were elected
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:57am, 25 Nov, 2019

