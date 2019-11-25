People queue up for the district council election at polling stations in Aberdeen Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s district council elections traditionally handle municipal matters. This year it was a global event as almost 3 million residents clamoured to be heard
- Voter turnout was confirmed at 71.2 per cent of 4.1 million registered to vote, compared with 47 per cent in the 2015 polls
- It far surpassed the record of 58 per cent set in 2016’s Legislative Council elections, where at least 10 localist candidates were elected
