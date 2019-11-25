Channels

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and landslide defeat

  • Blue becomes yellow on city’s district council map with major upsets coming almost from the outset
  • By 7am, pro-democracy camp has won 278 seats, with pro-establishment candidates taking just 42
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 8:12am, 25 Nov, 2019

Chan hands out leaflets for Lucifer Siu of Mong Kok North. Photo: Kinling Lo
Politics

Hong Kong elections: no black T-shirts or masks in sight, as protesters tell supporters to go out and vote

  • Protesters hope a big win for opposition will force government to heed their demands
  • Voters supporting pro-Beijing candidates say they want protest disruptions to end
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 8:10am, 25 Nov, 2019

Chan hands out leaflets for Lucifer Siu of Mong Kok North. Photo: Kinling Lo
