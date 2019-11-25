Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and landslide defeat
- Blue becomes yellow on city’s district council map with major upsets coming almost from the outset
- By 7am, pro-democracy camp has won 278 seats, with pro-establishment candidates taking just 42
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Chan hands out leaflets for Lucifer Siu of Mong Kok North. Photo: Kinling Lo
Hong Kong elections: no black T-shirts or masks in sight, as protesters tell supporters to go out and vote
- Protesters hope a big win for opposition will force government to heed their demands
- Voters supporting pro-Beijing candidates say they want protest disruptions to end
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Chan hands out leaflets for Lucifer Siu of Mong Kok North. Photo: Kinling Lo