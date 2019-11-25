Geoffrey Ma said the Basic Law reflects the “implementation of the basic policy of the People’s Republic of China over Hong Kong”. Photo: Robert Ng
Top judge Geoffrey Ma reasserts Hong Kong’s judicial autonomy after Beijing criticism
- Ma speaks publicly for first time since mainland official said power to interpret city’s mini-constitution rests solely with nation’s top legislative body
- Features of local legal system ‘guaranteed and spelled out in the clearest of terms in the Basic Law’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Geoffrey Ma said the Basic Law reflects the “implementation of the basic policy of the People’s Republic of China over Hong Kong”. Photo: Robert Ng