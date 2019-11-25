Members of the largest pro-establishment party, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, bow when they meets the media after a disastrous showing in the district council elections. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong elections: pro-Beijing collapse shows identity politics more important than community issues for district council success, analysts say
- Emphatic rejection of pro-establishment candidates in swathes of Hong Kong also pours cold water on idea that silent majority supports them on radical protests, experts say
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat
- Pro-democracy camp wins 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which were previously under pro-establishment control
- Result set to give pan-democrats increase in seats on committee that chooses city’s chief executive; current leader vows to ‘listen humbly and reflect on the people’s opinion’
