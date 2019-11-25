Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the largest pro-establishment party, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, bow when they meets the media after a disastrous showing in the district council elections. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong elections: pro-Beijing collapse shows identity politics more important than community issues for district council success, analysts say

  • Emphatic rejection of pro-establishment candidates in swathes of Hong Kong also pours cold water on idea that silent majority supports them on radical protests, experts say
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:36pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the largest pro-establishment party, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, bow when they meets the media after a disastrous showing in the district council elections. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat

  • Pro-democracy camp wins 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which were previously under pro-establishment control
  • Result set to give pan-democrats increase in seats on committee that chooses city’s chief executive; current leader vows to ‘listen humbly and reflect on the people’s opinion’
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 1:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.