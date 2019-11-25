Wu Chi-wai said the pan-democrats would be mindful not to take voters for granted. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy bloc vows to turn screw on government after district council poll wins
- Leaders of major opposition parties call for high-level resignations, and for officials to engage with protest movement’s demands
- They also vow to look to the future and work on livelihood issues, to avoid repeating losses of 2007
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Wu Chi-wai said the pan-democrats would be mindful not to take voters for granted. Photo: May Tse